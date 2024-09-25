John R. Moore Sells 50,000 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,418,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,259.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ EWTX opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.15. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $30.00.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on Edgewise Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,567,000. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 529.3% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 98,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,078,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $833,000.
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Edgewise Therapeutics
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.