John R. Moore Sells 50,000 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,418,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,259.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ EWTX opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.15. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,567,000. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 529.3% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 98,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,078,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $833,000.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

