RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) CEO James Francis Kessler Sells 17,883 Shares of Stock

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $1,505,569.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,261,134.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Francis Kessler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RB Global alerts:

On Monday, September 9th, James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of RB Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $1,485,898.47.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $84.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.84. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $87.45.

RB Global Increases Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. RB Global had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on RB Global in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC started coverage on RB Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RB Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RB Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RB Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,992,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,528,000 after buying an additional 1,153,497 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in RB Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,564,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,590,000 after buying an additional 114,225 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RB Global by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,649,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,920,000 after buying an additional 2,655,388 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in RB Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,311,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,865,000 after buying an additional 109,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in RB Global by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,143,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,881,000 after buying an additional 168,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.