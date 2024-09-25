MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Director Michael Philip Greenley Sells 175,000 Shares

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) Director Michael Philip Greenley sold 175,000 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total transaction of C$2,911,632.50.

MDA Space Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MDA stock opened at C$16.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34 and a beta of -0.02. MDA Space Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$10.65 and a 12-month high of C$16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.91.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.34 million. MDA Space had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Research analysts forecast that MDA Space Ltd. will post 0.9875297 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on MDA Space from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

About MDA Space

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

