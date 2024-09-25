Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Director Manuel Alba Sells 37,000 Shares

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) Director Manuel Alba sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $1,861,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 498,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,102,786.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Manuel Alba also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Astera Labs alerts:

On Friday, September 20th, Manuel Alba sold 63,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00.

Astera Labs Price Performance

ALAB stock opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.98. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $95.21.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 11,920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Read Our Latest Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.