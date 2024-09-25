PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Purchases $7,945,000.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.78 per share, for a total transaction of $7,945,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,952,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,427,208.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 265,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.87 per share, for a total transaction of $8,445,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 670,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.29 per share, with a total value of $20,964,300.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 805,300 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,268,886.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 510,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.18 per share, with a total value of $16,921,800.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 307,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,040,540.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 140,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $6,402,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 102,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,580,820.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF stock opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in PBF Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 136,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

