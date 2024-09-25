Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) Major Shareholder Vladimir Galkin Sells 258,483 Shares of Stock

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vladimir Galkin sold 258,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $1,879,171.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vladimir Galkin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Innovative Eyewear alerts:

On Thursday, September 19th, Vladimir Galkin purchased 297,443 shares of Innovative Eyewear stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,650,217.13.

Innovative Eyewear Stock Up 10.8 %

LUCY opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $27.20.

Innovative Eyewear Company Profile

Innovative Eyewear ( NASDAQ:LUCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovative Eyewear had a negative return on equity of 128.67% and a negative net margin of 513.65%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Eyewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Eyewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.