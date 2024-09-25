Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Major Shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. Sells 1,132,566 Shares of Stock

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 1,132,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $7,395,655.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,099,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,298,664.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, September 13th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 9,269 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $57,097.04.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 541,897 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $3,251,382.00.

GLUE stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $8.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $287.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLUE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 92.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 26,687 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,096,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,933,000 after buying an additional 155,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

