Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Insider Daniel Agostinelli Sells 690,653 Shares of Stock

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1 – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Agostinelli sold 690,653 shares of Accent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.26 ($1.54), for a total transaction of A$1,557,422.52 ($1,066,727.75).

Daniel Agostinelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 2nd, Daniel Agostinelli purchased 795,031 shares of Accent Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.22 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,764,968.82 ($1,208,882.75).

Accent Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.46.

Accent Group Increases Dividend

About Accent Group

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Accent Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Accent Group’s payout ratio is presently 118.18%.

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, and apparel and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company's brands and banners include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Hoka, Superga, Kappa, Palladium, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, Stylerunner, Autry, Glue Store, and UCG.

