MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) COO Robert E. Apple Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $2,525,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,202 shares in the company, valued at $27,426,096.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE:MTZ opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $127.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -885.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.41 and a 200-day moving average of $103.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,439,000 after purchasing an additional 502,039 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 105,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 21,564 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FACT Capital LP lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 101,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up previously from $109.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

