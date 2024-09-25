NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Insider Robert K. Temple Sells 144,627 Shares

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) insider Robert K. Temple sold 144,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,434.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,188.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SMR opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. NuScale Power Co. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.22.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 592.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

