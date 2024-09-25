Insider Selling: Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CEO Sells 149,280 Shares of Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $4,194,768.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at $51,458,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ariel Emanuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Ariel Emanuel sold 27,816 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $779,126.16.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EDR stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at $24,037,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $758,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

