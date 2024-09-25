Manuel Alba Sells 63,000 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) Director Manuel Alba sold 63,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 506,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,343,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Manuel Alba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Manuel Alba sold 37,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $1,861,840.00.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

ALAB stock opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.98. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $95.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

Astera Labs last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.41 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 11,920.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the second quarter worth $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $332,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

