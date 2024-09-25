Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) Major Shareholder Acquires 297,443 Shares

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vladimir Galkin acquired 297,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $2,650,217.13. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 785,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,999,455.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vladimir Galkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Vladimir Galkin sold 258,483 shares of Innovative Eyewear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $1,879,171.41.

Innovative Eyewear Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LUCY opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear ( NASDAQ:LUCY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Innovative Eyewear had a negative return on equity of 128.67% and a negative net margin of 513.65%.

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

