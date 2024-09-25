Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Sells $2,478,369.52 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 32,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $2,478,369.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Todd Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 200,512 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $15,080,507.52.

On Monday, July 22nd, Todd Mckinnon sold 92,729 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $8,801,836.68.

On Friday, July 19th, Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54.

Okta Price Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average of $93.01. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $114.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Okta had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Okta from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust boosted its holdings in Okta by 118.7% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at about $460,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Okta by 62.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,870,000 after acquiring an additional 200,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

