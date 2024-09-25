Adam Elsesser Sells 15,000 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.71, for a total transaction of $2,965,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,582 shares in the company, valued at $174,495,287.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Adam Elsesser sold 1,620 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $324,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $3,037,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $191.40 on Wednesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $277.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 80.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.34 and its 200 day moving average is $197.86.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1,845.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $289.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Penumbra from $187.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Penumbra from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

