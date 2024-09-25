Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Alan J. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) insider Alan J. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $2,120,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,566.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %
EWTX stock opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.15. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $30.00.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000.
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
