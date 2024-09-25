Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Director Dirk Kersten Sells 79,411 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) Director Dirk Kersten sold 79,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $2,894,530.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,127 shares in the company, valued at $8,533,929.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dirk Kersten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Dirk Kersten sold 40,831 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $1,442,150.92.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of DYN opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.07. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

