Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) CEO Tod E. Carpenter Sells 30,919 Shares

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 30,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $2,247,502.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,662,575.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Donaldson Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DCI opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.90. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,920,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,434,000 after purchasing an additional 367,705 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,832,000 after buying an additional 32,964 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,819,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after buying an additional 61,584 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,691,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,073,000 after buying an additional 75,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after buying an additional 256,994 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

