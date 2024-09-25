The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Insider John E. Dugenske Sells 36,367 Shares

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Allstate Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $191.82 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $109.01 and a twelve month high of $193.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $5,927,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Allstate by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 218,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,825,000 after acquiring an additional 78,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Allstate

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.