Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon Sells 200,512 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 200,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $15,080,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,908.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Okta alerts:

On Monday, September 23rd, Todd Mckinnon sold 32,516 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $2,478,369.52.

On Monday, July 22nd, Todd Mckinnon sold 92,729 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $8,801,836.68.

On Friday, July 19th, Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $16,786,359.54.

Okta Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $114.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Okta had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Okta by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 4.7% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 11.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 71.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 5.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the subject of several research reports. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Okta

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.