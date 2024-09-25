Cormorant Asset Management, Lp Buys 350,000 Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $7,003,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,523,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $196.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.56.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.29. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $716,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $862,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRBP. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

