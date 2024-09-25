Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) President Stephen Fredette Sells 144,238 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) President Stephen Fredette sold 144,238 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $3,943,466.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,068,042.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Stephen Fredette sold 8,057 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $225,757.14.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Stephen Fredette sold 800 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $21,600.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Stephen Fredette sold 101,574 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $2,613,499.02.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $4,989,439.02.

On Friday, August 2nd, Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $27,048.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $97,688.40.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of TOST opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at $179,111,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,699,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $70,270,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,524,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,788 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOST. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

