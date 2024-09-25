WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells A$4,096,513.08 in Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTCGet Free Report) insider Maree Isaacs sold 31,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$131.78 ($90.26), for a total value of A$4,096,513.08 ($2,805,830.88).

WiseTech Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

WiseTech Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.092 dividend. This is an increase from WiseTech Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

About WiseTech Global

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.

