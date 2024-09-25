PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Acquires 265,000 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.87 per share, with a total value of $8,445,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,217,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,938,474.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PBF Energy alerts:

On Friday, September 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 250,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.78 per share, with a total value of $7,945,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 670,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $20,964,300.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 805,300 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $26,268,886.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 510,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.18 per share, for a total transaction of $16,921,800.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $1,780,000.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 307,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,040,540.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 140,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $6,402,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 102,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,580,820.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF stock opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBF Energy

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.