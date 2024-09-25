TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,009,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in TEGNA by 29.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,024,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,798,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,371,000 after buying an additional 1,471,691 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $7,477,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TEGNA by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,662,000 after buying an additional 484,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Insider Transactions at TEGNA

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,376,149.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,725.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $347,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 179,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,083.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,376,149.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,401 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,725.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,563 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TGNA

TEGNA Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TGNA opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $710.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

About TEGNA

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.