American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 90.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 420,729 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Paycom Software worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $253,196,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $125,686,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 769.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 178,198 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 12,268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 167,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth $23,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.75.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $334,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,805,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,506,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,889.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $334,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,805,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,506,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,641,723 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $173.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.07. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $279.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

