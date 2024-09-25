Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $104.64 Million Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,161,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 51,640 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.71% of Cohu worth $104,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in Cohu by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 83,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohu by 529.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 59,617 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at $993,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohu by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 25,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,234,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -484.40 and a beta of 1.53. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.89.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.00 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COHU. StockNews.com cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

