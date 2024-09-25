Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $104.64 Million Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,161,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 51,640 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.71% of Cohu worth $104,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in Cohu by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 83,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohu by 529.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 59,617 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at $993,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohu by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 25,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,234,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.
Cohu Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of COHU opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -484.40 and a beta of 1.53. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on COHU. StockNews.com cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COHU
Cohu Profile
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cohu
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.