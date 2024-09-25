American Century Companies Inc. Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,024 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,647,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,755 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,857,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 26,297.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,708,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,403 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 1,051.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 3,598,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,665.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

