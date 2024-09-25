Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Tyson Foods worth $14,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 79.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,332 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $177,439,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,479 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,335,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,541,000 after acquiring an additional 606,518 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.
Tyson Foods Stock Performance
Shares of TSN stock opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Tyson Foods Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
