American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $58.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.82.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

