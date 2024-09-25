Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,625,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,492,000 after acquiring an additional 198,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $49,734,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,814,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after purchasing an additional 160,854 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,900,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 101,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,619,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,891,000 after purchasing an additional 26,209 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLY opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $884.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.