Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $14,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,729,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,992,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Vistra by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VST. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Vistra Trading Up 0.7 %

Vistra stock opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.19 and a 200 day moving average of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.98 and a beta of 1.08. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $115.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

