eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Lowered by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,054 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 25,420 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 4.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 156,054 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in eBay by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 441,278 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $23,705,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $65.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $65.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

