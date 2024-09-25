American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 65,174 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,174 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.43% of Hudson Technologies worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,280,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,108,000 after purchasing an additional 37,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,574,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 30,217 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $11,564,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 39.3% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 941,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 265,825 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 498,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $75.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

