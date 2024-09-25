American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 767.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on POR shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,486 shares of company stock worth $262,153 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

