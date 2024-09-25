ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in ResMed by 196.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.00.

NYSE RMD opened at $247.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.41. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $255.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $2,833,378.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,060,983.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,931 shares of company stock worth $22,644,807. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

