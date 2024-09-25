Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 22,500 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 145.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 848,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,486,000 after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 220.9% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 690,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,147,000 after purchasing an additional 475,181 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 589,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,644,000 after buying an additional 88,279 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 403,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,305,000 after buying an additional 40,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 296,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,534,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 0.7 %

CAR stock opened at $87.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.00. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.73 and a 1 year high of $204.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 230.71% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Avis Budget Group

About Avis Budget Group

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.