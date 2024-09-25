Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 161,668 Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report) by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 253,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,668 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sterling Check were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sterling Check by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,107,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 209,823 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Check Price Performance

STER stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. Sterling Check Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insider Activity

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lou Paglia sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $266,219.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 618,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,392,447.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

