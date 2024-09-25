Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,405 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.17% of Rogers worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 410,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,175,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,461,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,962,000 after acquiring an additional 39,116 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Rogers news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 600 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.37, for a total value of $74,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,568.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Price Performance

Shares of ROG stock opened at $104.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.49. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $138.85.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Rogers had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.