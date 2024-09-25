Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Hawkins worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

HWKN opened at $119.06 on Wednesday. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $53.64 and a one year high of $127.35. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.61.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $255.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.30 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

