Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,342,000 after buying an additional 750,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,775,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,161,000 after buying an additional 218,566 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,939,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,476,000 after purchasing an additional 164,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,522,000 after purchasing an additional 97,797 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APO shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Argus decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO opened at $125.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $126.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

