323,610 Shares in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 323,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,000 after buying an additional 93,207 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,379,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 807,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164,392 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 759,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 81,910 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAN. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.10 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Aaron’s Price Performance

NYSE AAN opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $317.11 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $503.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.91 million. Aaron’s had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.29%.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

