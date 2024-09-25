EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $55,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 80.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,263.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WSC

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.