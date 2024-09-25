EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 31,635 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,635 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.33.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

