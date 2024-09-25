PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of PayPal by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. UBS Group upped their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.16.

PayPal Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $78.83. The company has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.73.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

