Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $494,000 Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $3,922,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,686,000 after purchasing an additional 213,528 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $3,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,166. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,166. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle acquired 58,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,697.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 377,112 shares in the company, valued at $12,719,987.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 216,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,197 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $48.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

