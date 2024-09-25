Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.25

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.25 and last traded at $58.25, with a volume of 1864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NMM shares. StockNews.com raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Navios Maritime Partners from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.91.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.22. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Navios Maritime Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 748.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 48,612 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter worth $2,064,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth $1,375,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 37.2% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 71,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 2,977.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 750,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,315,000 after buying an additional 726,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.