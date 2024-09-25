Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,213,043 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213,043 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 51.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 132.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 38.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

