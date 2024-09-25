Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average is $37.26. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $43.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.