Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $645,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 136.4% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,767 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW stock opened at $109.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.13. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

